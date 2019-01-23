Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Debt-ridden Air India to offer Holiday Packages Soon

Jan 23, 2019, 05:37 pm IST
Debt-laden national carrier Air India is planning to enter the holiday packages business. Besides international carriers, most domestic airlines, including the budget carriers, also offer tailor-made holiday packages to their customers to rake in additional non-ticket revenue.

Air India invites technical and commercial proposals only from reputed and experienced IATA-accredited /non-IATA travel companies, for the technology platform, content, management and marketing of web-based booking of holiday packages, according to the tender document floated by the flag-carrier Tuesday.

As per the document, Air India will offer a one-stop shop for holiday packages, which would cover flights, hotels, transport and sightseeing options. The selected bidder will provide the technology, content and operation of Air India holiday packages, including developing, hosting and managing the website of its new business vertical.

