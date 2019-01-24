First ODI : Indian women beat New Zealand by 9 wickets

With a 190-run first-wicket partnership, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues helped steer India to a nine-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first One-Day International of a three-match series. Smriti Mandhana scored a fine 105 and Jemima Rodrigues remained unbeaten on 81.

Chasing New Zealand’s 192 off 48.4 overs, the Indian women marched to the target in 33 overs with Mandhana and Rodrigues showing fine form. While Mandhana, fresh from winning the ICC women’s cricketer of the year award,

slammed her fourth ODI hundred, Rodrigues notched up her maiden international half-century.

Mandhana and Rodrigues stitched together the highest ever opening wicket stand against New Zealand, a 190-run partnership that stood for 32.2 overs. Mandhana’s 104-ball knock included nine fours and three sixes, while

Rodrigues managed nine hits to the fence.

Earlier, put in to bat, Ekta Bisht and Poonam Yadav claimed three wickets each as New Zealand were restricted to 192 all out in their inning. The next match of the series will be played in Mount Maunganui on the 29th of

this month.