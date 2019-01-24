NIA arrests absconding accused in kozhikode twin blast

National Investigation Agency has arrested absconding charge-sheeted accused Mohammed Ashar from New Delhi International Airport, on his arrival from Saudi Arabia. The cases pertain to the twin IED blasts that had occurred at the KSRTC and Mofussil Bus Stands in Kozhikode City on 3rd March 2006 causing injuries to two persons besides damage to property.

NIA had taken over the investigation of the cases on December 2009 and had filed a charge-sheet against eight accused, including the absconding accused persons Mohammed Ashar. The charge sheet includes accusations under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, IPC, and Explosive Substances Act.

Mohammed Ashar will be produced before the NIA Special Court, New Delhi today to obtain transit remand to take him to Kochi for his production before the jurisdictional Special Court at Ernakulam, Kerala.