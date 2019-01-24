Latest NewsIndia

PM Modi inaugurates Subhas Chandra Bose Museum

Jan 24, 2019, 08:24 am IST
Less than a minute

On the occasion of Subhas Chandra Bose’s 122nd birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated a museum on Netaji at the iconic Red Fort in Delhi.

Just a few days ahead of Republic Day celebrations, the PM also unveiled two more new museums inside the Red Fort compound – the Yaad-e-Jallian Museum (museum on the Jallianwala Bagh and World War I) and the Museum on 1857- India’s first war of Independence.

PM Modi also inaugurated Drishyakala-Exhibition on Indian Art, which showcases artworks from 16th century till India’s independence. Paintings by Raja Ravi Varma and Amrita Shergil are displayed.

