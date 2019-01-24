Sunny Leone’s debut Malayalam film’s shooting will start soon

Sunny Leone is making her Malayalam debut with a film titled ‘Rangeela’. The movie is to be directed by Santhosh Nair of ‘Money Ratnam’ fame. Shoot for the movie is set to commence by the beginning of next month.

‘Rangeela’ is a fun road movie set around a group of people’s journey from Goa to Hampi. Sunny Leone plays the role of a south Indian diva in the film. She will be doing a special dance number in the film. Although Sunny will be present throughout the film, she won’t be having any Malayalam dialogues. Apart from her, the movie also has Aju Varghese, Hareesh Kanaran and Salim Kumar as part of the cast.

‘Rangeela’ story is written by Jayalal Menon, who is also the producer. His Backwater Studio is producing the movie jointly with Fairytale Productions. It will be distributed by One World Entertainments. The makers are planning

to shoot in various locations in Kochi, Goa, Hampi , and Chikmagalur.

Meanwhile, Sunny will also be performing a special dance number with Mammootty in the Vysakh directorial ‘Madura Raja’. The actress reached Kochi earlier this week for the shoot.