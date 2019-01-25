India successfully test fires long range surface to air missile LR-SAM

DRDO on Thursday successfully test-fired Long Range Surface to Air Missile LR-SAM from naval warship INS Chennai off the coast of Odisha. LR-SAM also is known as Barak -8 is an Indian-Israeli surface-to-air missile.

The missile is designed to defend against any airborne threat including aircraft, helicopters, anti-ship missiles, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and combat jets.

Barak 8 is jointly developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), India’s DRDO, Israel’s Administration for the Development of Weapons and Technological Infrastructure, Elta Systems and Rafael. Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) produced the missiles.