India successfully test fires long range surface to air missile LR-SAM

DRDO on Thursday successfully test-fired Long Range Surface to Air Missile LR-SAM from naval warship INS Chennai off the coast of Odisha. LR-SAM also is known as Barak -8 is an Indian-Israeli surface-to-air missile.
The missile is designed to defend against any airborne threat including aircraft, helicopters, anti-ship missiles, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and combat jets.
Barak 8 is jointly developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), India’s DRDO, Israel’s Administration for the Development of Weapons and Technological Infrastructure, Elta Systems and Rafael. Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) produced the missiles.
