Latest NewsIndia

Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone for six-lane highway project worth Rs 2,820 crore

Jan 25, 2019, 07:09 am IST
Less than a minute

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will on Saturday lay the foundation stone for a new highway project to decongest Delhi by connecting the city with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

To be built at a cost of Rs 2,820 crore, the six-lane, access-controlled corridor will connect Akshardham in east Delhi with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway junction on Baghpat Road, the Ministry said.

“The 31.3 km road stretch is part of NH-709B that will run from Akshardham to Saharanpur bypass,” an official statement said. The project will be developed in two packages — first a 14.75 km stretch from Akshardham to Delhi/UP border and the other 16.57 km stretch from Delhi/UP border to EPE Intersection, it added.

Tags

Related Articles

Pakistan denies India’s object to the disputed Gilgit-Baltistan order

Jun 7, 2018, 07:56 pm IST

FSSAI asks food businesses to comply with new packaging norms

Jan 5, 2019, 07:16 pm IST
Twitter

Change Your Password Now! , says Twitter to all users

May 4, 2018, 06:21 am IST
women

Female teachers assault minor student

Jul 14, 2018, 09:27 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close