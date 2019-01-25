Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone for six-lane highway project worth Rs 2,820 crore

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will on Saturday lay the foundation stone for a new highway project to decongest Delhi by connecting the city with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

To be built at a cost of Rs 2,820 crore, the six-lane, access-controlled corridor will connect Akshardham in east Delhi with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway junction on Baghpat Road, the Ministry said.

“The 31.3 km road stretch is part of NH-709B that will run from Akshardham to Saharanpur bypass,” an official statement said. The project will be developed in two packages — first a 14.75 km stretch from Akshardham to Delhi/UP border and the other 16.57 km stretch from Delhi/UP border to EPE Intersection, it added.