Indian Super League: North East United beats Chennai FC

NorthEast United FC left secured a 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC. A stunning strike from Bartholomew Ogbeche delighted the home fans at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

In the first half of the play both the teams failed to score. But in the second half, North East played very much was determined to secure a goal.

CK Vineeth and Halicharan Narzary made their debuts for Chennaiyin after moving from Kerala Blasters FC, but couldn’t exert enough influence on the match.

The win takes the Highlanders to the third spot in the Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) 2018-19 table with 23 points from 13 matches. Chennaiyin, meanwhile, remained rooted to the bottom with just 5 points from their 13 outings.