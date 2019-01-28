MDMK leader arrested for posting obscene photo of PM Modi

Tamil Nadu police have arrested MDMK leader Sathiyaraj Balu for an alleged defamatory Facebook post against PM Narendra Modi on Sunday, in which the PM is seen with a begging bowl.

The police took action against the leader after the state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party filed a complaint against the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader.

According to the police complaint, filed by BJP, Sathiyaraj had shared a post in the social media where PM Modi was shown with a begging bowl in hand. The saffron party alleged that the post is meant to promote enmity against the Premier and based on that police filed the FIR under IPC sec 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) & 505(2) (Statements conducing to public mischief).