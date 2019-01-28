NCW to write to a police to investigate alleged misbehaviour of former CM with a woman

The National Commission for Women today said that it will write to the Karnataka Police to thoroughly probe the alleged misbehaviour of former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah with a woman.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, NCW chief Rekha Sharma said that the commission is writing to the Karnataka Police in this regard.

Siddaramaiah was engaged in a wordy duel with a woman at an event in Varuna in Mysuru today.

Siddaramaiah was caught on camera misbehaving with a woman at a public meeting in Mysuru. In the video, a woman is seen complaining to Siddaramaiah while the Congress veteran instead of listening to her could be seen in an agitated mood.

The woman, in the video, was complaining about revenue department workers. While trying to shut the woman up, the Congress leader tried to snatch the mic and while doing so also pulled her dupatta.

The incident took place in Narasipura village under Varuna constituency. The constituency is held by Siddaramaiah’s son Yatindra and was earlier held by the Congress veteran himself.