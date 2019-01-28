Opposition parties have no respect for Election Commission,says PM Modi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday slammed the Congress and the Left parties, saying they had no respect for institutions, including the Election Commission and that their talk about democracy was the “biggest joke”.

Modi, who was addressing a huge Yuva Morcha rally here, also referred to the political killings in Kerala and equated it with those in Maharashtra

He said the mindset of the Emergency still lived in the minds of many Congress leaders.

“Congress and communists talking about democracy is the biggest joke. What is happening in some parts of Kerala.. political workers are killed just because their ideology is different from the communists,” he said.

The prime minister this culture has now spread to Madhya Pradesh, where BJP workers were being attacked.

He said the Congress was even questioning the election commission.

“Be it Congress or communists, they have zero regard for any institution. For them every institution, the armed forces, police, CBI, the CAG, everybody is wrong, but they are right.”