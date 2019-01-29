Police bust WhatsApp sex racket, 5 women arrested

Maharashtra Police on Monday busted a sex racket in Palghar district, run and managed by social media application ‘WhatsApp’. The racket has been running in the vicinity for a long time, and the women brokers used to arrange the dealings with customers by sharing the images of prostitutes via the social messaging application.

Briefing about the whole process, the police informed that the brokers used to arrange the meeting of prostitutes with customers via the social messaging app and the rate were fixed on it only. Soon after the police got the information about the whole racket, they formed a team and arrested the people involved.

Surprisingly, married women were found to be involved in the whole flesh trade via the online platform. In the raid, along with the woman broker, police also arrested four married women, involved in the sex racket.