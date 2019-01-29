Remove word ‘Muslim’ from Aligarh Muslim University,says BJP MP

BJP’s Aligarh MP Satish Gautam has been in news for his frequent tirade against AMU. This time Gautam has asked to rename the Aligarh Muslim University by removing the word ‘Muslim’ from it as he said the word makes a large section of society uncomfortable.

“The word ‘Muslim’ makes a large section of society uncomfortable. It will be suitable to call it as Aligarh University,” said BJP MP Satish Gautam.

“The university is undoubtedly run with a pro-Muslim mindset and it is visible in every act of theirs. They have a holiday for Eid but not for the biggest Hindu festival, like Diwali. They allow Muslim students to offer ‘namaz’ on the campus but there is no temple there. If they are really secular, they should have a temple, a gurdwara and church there too”, said Gautam as per TOI.

Gautam said, “Being the central government’s representative, it is my duty to speak whenever things go wrong. I will never be silent on the issues that harm national interests. I am against the mentality that prevails and drives things there and not the institute.”

Earlier Gautam has been in news for demanding the removal of MA Jinnah’s portrait hanging in one of the varsity’s many halls and also for dubbing AMU a “seminary for terrorists”.

He was also asked if Banaras Hindu University should also be renamed, the BJP MP said, “India is a Hindu Rashtra and there is no point in removing ‘Hindu’ from the BHU.”