Suman Kumari becomes Pakistan’s first ever Hindu woman judge

Suman Kumari has become the first Hindu woman in Pakistan to be appointed as a civil judge, according to a media report.

Suman, who hails from Qambar-Shahdadkot, will serve in her native district.

She passed her LLB. examination from Hyderabad and did her masters in law from Karachi’s Szabist University, Dawn reported.

According to Pawan Kumar Bodan, her father, Suman wants to provide free legal assistance to the poor in Qambar-Shahdadkot.

‘Suman has opted for a challenging profession, but I am sure she will go places through hard work and honesty,’ the father said.