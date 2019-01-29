This is not the right time to hold dialogues with India, will wait for a new Govt : Pakistan Minister

Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that the Imran Khan government will try to resume peace talks with India only after election results.

He said right now peace talks are useless and they expect no big decision from the present Narendra Modi government. Pakistan’s news agency Gulf news quoted Fawad Chaudhry, Minister of Information of Pakistan, saying that the time is not right to hold talks as the Indian leaders are busy in preparing for the upcoming elections. “It is useless to talk to them (India) now unless there is some stability. We will move forward once the new government is formed after the elections,” he said. Fawad Chaudhary added that Pakistan has delayed the efforts to hold dialogues with India because they don’t expect any big decision from the present Narendra Modi government in India.