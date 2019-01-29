USA: Kamala Harris launches 2020 presidential bid

Indian-origin US Senator Kamala Harris has launched her 2020 presidential bid. In a scathing criticism of President Donald Trump’s policies, Harris today said the US is at an inflection point in the history due to the attack on democracy like never before. Free press has been bullied and attacked, and democratic institutions undermined under the current leadership, she said in a meeting.

Harris also slammed Trump’s policies at the border, and his decision to shut down the government. She denounced his plan to build a wall along the US-Mexico border as a medieval vanity project.

54-year-old Harris, who was elected to the Senate in 2016, announced her run for the presidency last week. She has been voted on top of the list of Democratic leaders aspiring to defeat Trump in the November 2020 election.