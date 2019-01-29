Latest NewsRecipe

Super easy, tasty, and healthy Watermelon Slushie recipe with you all – made with only 4 ingredients!

INGREDIENTS

10 cups Seedless Watermelon Cubes, frozen for at least 24 hours
2-4 tbsp Maple Syrup*
Juice of 1 large Lime
1/4 cup Fresh Mint or Basil leaves, loosely packed
1 1/2 cup Filtered Water

METHOD

First, let the Frozen Watermelon chunks sit at room temperature for 5-10 minutes to defrost some. Then, add the Watermelon, 2 tbsp Maple Syrup, Lime Juice, Mint, and Water to a high-speed blender.
Pulse the blender until the Watermelon starts to break up some, then blend to form a thick, slushie consistency. Adjust the Maple Syrup to taste, adding more if necessary. If the mixture is too thick for your liking, you can also add in extra water.

