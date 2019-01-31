Latest NewsRecipe

How to make Marchwangan Korma

Jan 31, 2019, 10:23 pm IST
Ingredients Of Marchwangan Korma

  • 1 Kg meat (cut into pieces)
  • 12 1/2 water
  • 1 cup pure ghee
  • to taste salt
  • 1 tbsp ground garlic
  • 10 green cardamoms
  • 5 cloves
  • 1 1/2 kashmiri red chilli powder (dissolved in 10 cups of water)
  • 4 Black cardamoms
  • 4 tsp turmeric powder
  • 5 Cinnamon sticks
  • 2 tsp dry ginger powder
  • 1 1/2 cup dry cockscomb (mawal) flowers (heated with 1 1/2 cups water, extract)
  • 1 tsp black cumin seeds
  • 1 tsp dry mint leaves

  • How to Make Marchwangan Korma

    • 1.Bring the water to a boil in the pan and add the meat. Mix well and then bring the water to a boil again. Remove the pan from the heat and drain the water.
    • 2.When the meat is cool, wash under cold running water and then keep aside.
    • 3.In a pan, add the blanched meat, ghee, salt, garlic, green cardamoms and cloves.
    • 4.Mix well and fry until the meat is light brown in color.
    • 5.Add the red chill water, black cardamoms, turmeric powder, cinnamon sticks and dry ginger powder.
    • 6.Stir and bring the mixture to a boil. Lower the heat and cover the pan and cook until the meat is tender. Add some water if need be. Stir occasionally.
    • 7.Add the cockscomb flower extract, black cumin seeds and dry mint leaves.
    • 8.Mix well and let the mixture simmer for about 4 minutes.
    • 9.Serve hot.

