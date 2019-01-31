Kerala Budget 2019: 25 projects to rebuild ‘New Kerala’

The finance minister Dr.T.M.Thomas Isaac laid out 25 special programmes for ‘Navakeralam’ (New Kerala) project of the state government for the rebuilding of the state post-floods.

A sum of Rs 250 crores would be set aside for village panchayats affected by the deluge. The Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) received Rs 3,229 crores till date, out of which Rs 1,732 crores have been spent on rehabilitation efforts.

The 25 projects include start-up projects, industrial parks, an increase in corporate deposits etc. In order to find revenue to implement the project, the project, the government imposed flood cess on all products except small scale commodities for two years. One percent cess is imposed on products which are listed in the higher GST slab.