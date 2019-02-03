Actress Sonali Bendre back on set amid her battle with Cancer

Actress Sonali Bendre, who was undergoing treatment for cancer in New York, is in India for the last few months. She has been spreading positivity with her social media posts and also set an example for all those battling this life-threatening disease. After a sabbatical, she is back on the sets and is doing what she loves. The actress shared an emotional post informing that she has returned to work and called it a surreal feeling.

She took to the social networking site Instagram and wrote, “Being back on a set after a major sabbatical – one that has been testing in many ways on so many levels – is a surreal feeling. After all this, I sort of feel an additional sense of purpose and meaning and I’m so grateful to be back in action. I don’t think words would do justice to how beautiful it feels to be back at work…to face the camera again and portray the range of emotions required. Given that my emotions have been running high for the last couple of months, it feels good to give into the emotions that the job requires.

It’s just the kind of day that helps me #SwitchOnTheSunshine #OneDayAtATime.”