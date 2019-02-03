Govt will break backbone of terror in J&K ,says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Srinagar on Sunday said that India has shown to the world its new policies (on terrorism) with the surgical strike and added that every terrorist will be tackled in a befitting way.

Earlier in the day, he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for schemes and projects worth Rs 3000 crore in Jammu, Srinagar and Leh. He launched the University of Ladakh, the first-ever varsity in the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir, an AIIMS and an IIMC in Jammu among a host of other development projects.

Internet services on mobiles were snapped as part of efforts to ensure that the Prime Minister’s visit passes off smoothly, officials said. Separatists groups have called for a complete shutdown in the valley to protest against Modi’s visit.