Grand Alliance will remove BJP, We will put money in poor people’s accounts : Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressed the ‘Jan Aakansha’ rally at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on Sunday, 3 February, which is the first public meeting organised by the party at the venue in nearly three decades.

Incidentally, it is the first public meeting that has been organised by the Congress party at Gandhi Maidan in nearly 30 years. While addressing at Congress’ ‘Jan Aakanksha’ Rally in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, Congress Rahul Gandhi said, “Our chowkidar in a thief. He goes to France, USA and England and engages in scam arm deals.”

“Modi gave 30,000 crore rupees to Ambani but he announced Rs 17 per day to farmers, that’s Rs 3.5 per member of that farmer’s family,” Rahul said. Rahul also promised to elevate Patna university to a central univerity if Congress comes to power in the centre. “Bihar used to be known for its quality education in Patna and Nalanda universities, but now Bihar is known for its high rate of unemployment”, he added.

Rahul mades promises of open food processing factories in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan,Chattisgarh, where the Congress is in power.

Rahul said, “Narendra Modi has given crorepatis crores of rupees in the last five years. There is no dearth of riches in their lives, they get what they want. But the Congress has decided that if we come to power, we will guartantee minimum income to every poor person in this country. We will put money in poor people’s accounts.”