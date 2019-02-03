Many injured in PM Narendra Modi’s rally in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was forced to cut short his speech at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas of West Bengal on Saturday after a stampede-like situation occurred at the public gathering.

Modi requested people to come down several times before he ended his speech. Later, during a rally at Durgapur, he apologised for the trouble caused to the rallyists. Women, many of whom were seen suffocating, climbed the barricade and tried to enter the ‘D Zone’ created for the safety of the dignitaries. Men carrying babies were seen seeking help when the crowd started to push from behind to accommodate more people in the ground.

After the Prime Minister left, the organisers gave medical help to the injured and tried to unite children with their parents. Later in the day, at a public rally at Durgapur, Mr. Modi expressed regret at the developments. “Some women and children faced problems. I want to apologise to them,” he said, urging BJP supporters to be patient while displaying their affection towards him.