PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 44,000crore in J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated and laid foundation stone for various development projects, worth thousands of crores of rupees, at Jammu and also at Leh in Ladakh. The Prime Minister is on a day-long visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

In Jammu, Mr Modi laid foundation stones for new All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Vijaypur and Samba, a 624 Megawatt Kiru Hydroelectric project and 850 Megawatt Ratle Hydro Electric project in Kishtwar.

Addressing a gathering at Vijaypur in Jammu, Mr Modi said, new power projects in the region will provide employment to thousands of youth. He said, setting up the AIIMS will provide quality healthcare to entire the region.

The Prime Minister said, Jammu and Kashmir had 500 MBBS seats in the past 70 years, but with the efforts made by the government, the seats will be doubled soon. He said, the Citizenship Amendment Bill has been brought to address the persecution faced by minorites in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Mr Modi said, India will always stand by them.

The Prime Minister accused the previous governments of ignoring the necessities and sentiments of the country. He said, if they had paid attention on Kartarrpur corridor, the land of Guru Nanak Dev would have been a part of India. Mr Modi said, India will never forget the persecution suffered by the Kashmiri Pandits who had to leave their homes and hearths in Kashmir. He said, transit accommodation for them in Kashmir is being expanded soon.

The Prime Minister also laid foundation stone of 1.6 kilometres long double lane bridge over Chenab river at Sajwal Jourian in Akhnoor and a project on abatement of Devika and Tawi rivers under National River Conservation Plan. Mr Modi also laid foundation stone of Indian Institute of Mass Communication campus of Northern Regional Centre at Jammu and inaugurated an engineering institute at Janglote in Kathua.

In Leh, Mr Modi inaugurated the 9-megawatt Dah hydroelectric project. Located in Dah near village Datang, the project is a run-of-the-river scheme. He also dedicated to the nation the 220 KiloVolt Srinagar-Alusteng-Drass-Kargil-Leh transmission system.

The Prime Minister also launched University of Ladakh, the first-ever in the state’s region. It will be a cluster university comprising degree colleges of Leh, Kargil, Nubra, Zanskar, Drass and Khalsi. He also laid foundation stone for a 480 crore rupee Terminal Building at Leh Airport.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated new tourist and trekking routes in Ladakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Modi spoke about the farmer welfare scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi announced in the budget. He said, the benefits of the scheme will reach the farmers of the Leh-Ladakh region. The Prime Minister said, the farmers who have less than five acres of land will get money in their bank accounts directly every year.

Mr Modi also said, that the government has increased allocations to programmes for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes by 30 per cent and nearly 35 per cent budget has been allotted for the development of Dalits.

The Prime Minister also said, the culture of delays in work has been left behind and in the next five years, the delay in any kind of work will be extracted from the country.

Mr Modi added that once the Bilaspur-Manali-Leh rail line is completed, the distance from Delhi to Leh will be reduced. He said, it will also benefit the tourism sector. Mr Modi said, protected Area Permit’s validity has been increased to 15 days, and now tourists will be able to enjoy their journey to Leh.

The Prime Minister also met locals in Leh.

Later in the day, in Srinagar, the Prime Minister will interact with students from across the country. He will also hold an interaction with the newly-elected Sarpanches.