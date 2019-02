T. M.Thomas Isaac informed that the Kerala government will slash the tax on aviation fuel to 5% from the current 28.75% for domestic airlines. A revenue loss of Rs 100 crore is expected through this.

The tax cut is expected to benefit three international airports- Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Karipur in the state as the LDF government had already decided to levy only 1% fuel tax from airlines operating service from the newly commissioned Kannur airport.