Sabarimala Young Women Entry: Supreme Court Reserves Judgement

NewDelhi: The arguments in the Sabarimala young women entry has finally come to an end. The argument was heard in an open court, now the apex court has reserved the judgement for another day. The court could not hear the arguments of all the advocates, so the court asked the advocates to give in writing, their arguments.

The review petitions were heard by a Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra. There are 64 cases being heard in total, out of which some are review petitions and some transfer petitions.