Congress doesn’t want armed forces to be strong, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the president’s address in the Lok Sabha today.

The discussion started yesterday and the motion is likely to be adopted by the House, where the ruling NDA has a big majority, tomorrow, following the prime minister’s reply. The BJP has issued a whip asking its members to be present in the House today and the day after.

The debate on the motion of thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session began yesterday. It was initiated by the BJP’s chief whip Rakesh Singh.

“Those born in the 21st century are now going to be voters and thus, they will play a role in shaping India’s progress. I congratulate all those who will be voting for the first time in the 2019 Parliamentary polls, said PM Modi.

“It is trust and optimism that will take our nation forward. We are not those who run away from challenges. We face the challenges and work to fulfil people’s aspirations,” he added.

“I wish for healthy competition in the upcoming elections. I would also like to encourage all those youth who will be voting for the first time,” he said.

“When we talk of a new India, we talk of hope,” PM Modi said before indirectly targetting the Congress party and the Gandhi family.

Our friends in the Congress see things in two time periods.BC, which is ‘Before Congress’, when nothing happened and the other is AD-‘After Dynasty’- where everything happened.This, unsurprisingly, evoked loud laughter from the treasury benches.

Without naming the Congress chief, PM Narendra Modi said, “In hating Modi, the Opposition has begun to hate the nation. That is why their leaders go to London and do press conferences to show India in bad light.”

The Congress blamed their loss on EVMs. They questioned the sanctity of the Election Commission. You talk about institutions, what did Congress do to NTR (NT Rama Rao and MGR (MG Ramachandran, he asks.

In 1959, Congress Central Government dismissed the Communist Government in Kerala. 60 years now, hope my friends from Kerala remember. So, what sanctity? What respect of institutions?, he questioned.

“Do you know what is my crime for them (Congress)? That a person born to a poor family is challenging their Sultunate,” he says. “See your (Congress) manifestos of 2004, 2009 and 2014. In all the manifestos you have promised that within three years every house will have electricity. I am amazed at this,” he said.

Attacking the Opposition attempts at forming a Grand Alliance, PM Modi said, “People have seen the work a government with an absolute majority can do. They have seen our work. They do not want a ‘Mahamilavat’ government of those who recently gathered in Kolkata.”

PM Modi alleged that the Congress didn’t want a strong Air Force. “I am levelling a serious allegation here. You want this Rafale deal to be cancelled, on whose behest? For which company? In our neighbourhood, everyone is building war capabilities, why didn’t we do it in all these years? This is criminal negligence,” Modi said.