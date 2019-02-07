Ingredients

1 1/2 cup Rice flour Salt , to taste Cooking oil , for frying the pathiris To Grind 1 Onion , chopped 1 teaspoon Cumin seeds (Jeera) 4 tablespoons Fresh coconut

How to make Malabar Style Ney Pathiri Recipe (Fried Masala Rice Puri)

To begin making the Malabar Style Ney Pathiri Recipe, we will first grind the chopped onion, cumin seeds and coconut to a coarse paste and set aside.

Take a sauce pan, add rice flour, salt to taste, ground onion paste and add about 1/2 cup of water and mix well till there are no lumps.

Keep the rice mixture on medium heat and keep stirring until the rice is cooked and it comes together.

Once the dough has thickened to form a dough. You can switch off the heat and take the dough out and spread it on a plate to cool down.

Heat a kadai with oil to fry the puris. Take out a small ball of dough and roll it flat not too thin.

Flatten it and roll it again to about 1 centimeter thickness. Fry the puri when the oil becomes hot.

Keep flipping it over and fry it so that it evenly get browned on both the side. Take the puri out and strain it over a napkin. Do the rest for the remaining ingredients.

Serve the Malabar Style Ney Pathiri Recipe (Fried Masala Rice Puri) along with Kurma, Kerala Style Egg Roast Curry to make it a complete meal.