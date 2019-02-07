Latest Newscelebrities

Janhvi Kapoor’s Childhood pics are too adorable to miss!

Feb 7, 2019, 07:37 am IST
Janhvi Kapoor on Wednesday posted two childhood photographs on social media and her naughty expressions and eye filled with mischief are too adorable to miss!

Janhvi took to social media and shared two photographs featuring her childhood friend, Tanisha R Santoshi. In both the photos, taken in different years, Janhvi can be seen “choking” her friend.

While she captioned the first photo as, “Don’t u why I’m trying to choke you”, the caption of the other photograph read as, “1 year later.. and I still don’t know why I’m trying to choke you.”

But while the captions are hilarious, all eyes are on Janhvi and just how adorable she looked in her childhood days. Wide eyes filled with mischief – Janhvi’s childhood photos are definitely a treat for fans!

Check out her posts right here:

