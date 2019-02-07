Latest NewsIndia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National War Memorial on February 25

Feb 7, 2019, 06:32 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the National War Memorial to the country on February 25, after addressing a meeting of more than 15,000 veterans at the National Stadium, two persons familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

The construction of the memorial, which will pay homage to more than 26,000 soldiers who have laid down their lives in the wars since 1947, had commenced in July 2017.

The memorial near the India Gate complex will be spread over 40 acres and include the busts of 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees.

In a letter dated February 5, Rajya Sainik Boards have been directed by the Defence Ministry’s Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB) to identify ex-servicemen who will attend the event.

 

