India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted shallow to moderate fog on Friday

Mercury dipped across North India on Thursday with parts of Delhi-NCR, including Noida, Faridabad, and Gurugram receiving hailstorm and heavy rains. Skies remained overcast with dark clouds for the better part of the day in most parts of North India, with heavy hailstorm pounding most parts of the national capital region by evening.

Roads appeared to be covered in a white sheet as the intensity of the hailstorm took many residents of the NCR by surprise, prompting netizens on social media to share photographs of the cosmic event and even compare Noida to hill stations. Thunderstorms lashed Delhi during the late afternoon hours and continued till evening.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted shallow to moderate fog on Friday and mainly clear skies for Delhi-NCR. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 19 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to settle at 10 degrees Celsius, reports said.

As per the forecast by the weatherman, most parts of North India, including Delhi and its adjoining regions, were also expected to receive rainfall on Thursday night. According to the Met Department, the western disturbances are likely to cause snowfall in the upper regions on hilly states and rainfall in the lower regions.

Thunderstorms are also expected to take place in Bihar on Friday and over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on February 8 and 9. Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya are also expected to receive thunderstorm on February 9, reports said.

The IMD predicted that the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to rise gradually by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over east and northeast India in the next two days.

On the other hand, rain is likely to stop from Friday onwards and the minimum temperature is likely to drop several notches and settle around 7 degrees Celsius, thus ensuring that the city remains cold, news agency IANS reported.