India Vs New Zealand T20: India men, women teams to play their final matches today

In Cricket, both the Indian Men’s and Women’s teams will play their final twenty-20 matches of the three-match series against New Zealand at Hamilton today. The Women’s fixture will start at 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time), while the Men’s match will begin at 12:30 PM.

The Men team, led by Rohit Sharma, will be aiming to become the first Indian unit to win a T-20 series in New Zealand. The series is currently square at 1-1. India had lost the first match by 80 runs but bounced back with a 7-wicket win in the second game.

On the other hand, the Indian eves, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, will be eying a consolation victory. After winning the ODI series, 2-1 against the Kiwis, they lost momentum and lost the first two T-20 matches, first by 23

runs and the second by 4 wickets.