Women in North India Hold Prayer meeting For Favourable Verdict in Sabarimala Young Women Entry Case

Supreme Court of India has reserved its judgement on the Sabarimala young women entry issue and devotees around the world are praying for a favourable outcome.

Yesterday, a prayer meeting was held under north Indian Women in the national capital for Supreme court to issue a verdict that doesn’t hurt the sentiments of the devotees.

In the Ayyappa temple in Dilshad Garden, Sarvaiswarya Mahalakshmi Pooja and Pongala was held. Hundreds of women took part in the pooja. Devotees will continue poojas and prayers on the day the verdict comes out.