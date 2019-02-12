KGF : This Bollywood actor to play villain role in Chapter 2

KGF Chapter is the movie wins everyone’s heart, the film achieved great success in its theatrical run.

The Kannada movie gave an unexpected performance at the box office, beat megastars movie in its second week and gave stiff competition to other films at the box office. The movie was released on 21 December 2018 and performed exceptionally well, the stunning performance of the movie amazed everyone.

Now Chapter 2 of KGF is in the hype amongst the people, and according to the latest rumors Sanjay Dutt will appear as the villain in the movie.

In a statement rocking star Yash said that the team offered the role to Sanjay Dutt but he refused due to date availability, and now the team again offered the role of antagonist, he added if Sanjay Dutt will accept the role for the movie it will Sanjay Dutt first ever South movie.