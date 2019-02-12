On stage with Prime Minister, Tripura minister gropes women colleague

A video of a Tripura Minister groping his women colleague on the stage in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been viral in social media. It has also ignited a row in the party and in the state. The video clip of Tripura sports minister Manoj Kanti Deb touching the social welfare minister Shantan Chakma inappropriately at an event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a slew of projects has been viral.

In the video, it has been seen that the minister Manoj Kanti Deb is putting his hand on the waist of Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Santana Chakma, a young tribal leader. In the video, it is also seen that Santana Chakma is quickly pushing away the BJP minister’s hand. Manoj Kanti Deb holds the Food, Youth Affairs, and Sports portfolios.

After the video went viral, Left Front convener Bijan Dhar told the media that “Manoj Kanti Deb must be sacked and be arrested for touching the woman minister in an extremely indecent manner on the stage from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, and others addressed the public gathering.”

BJP spokesman Nabendu Bhattacharjee, however, said that the Left Front, after raking up non-issues against the BJP government, has now “started character assassination of BJP ministers on false and non-issue matters”. “The woman minister has never made any statement and complaint on the issue raised by the Left parties. Why are the Left parties doing this dirty politics?” he asked.

The BJP has claimed that the video is manipulated and created by the opposition parties to launch a malicious campaign. The opposition demanded that the minister should be sacked and must be booked for sexual harassment.

