Girl thrashes eve-teaser with the help of schoolmates : Watch Video

A Video of group of schoolgirls hitting a boy has gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the girls thrashed the boy who eve-teased one of them. They beat him up because he allegedly tried to molest their friend. The incident took place in Chopasani area of Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Reportedly, the boy has been stalking the girl since the past few days and on Tuesday tried to hold her hand.

While the girl has been noticing the boy’s behaviour she initially did not react. Eventually, she brought her classmates along and hit him in a public area. Some onlookers captured the video on their phone and shared it on social media. The video shows some trying to record the scene on mobile phones.

Reportedly, the girl who thrashed the boy said that they have been taught to fight during such incidents in school.