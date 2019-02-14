Lok Sabha Elections 2019 : Union government appoints new Election Commissioner

The Union government appointed Central Board of Direct Taxes chairperson Sushil Chandra as the new Election Commissioner of India.

The 1980 batch officer of the Indian Revenue Services (Income Tax Grade) will join the panel as the second Election Commissioner. Currently, former bureaucrat Sunil Arora is the Chief Election Commissioner and Ashok Lavasa – also a former bureaucrat – is the Election Commissioner.

Chandra is an IRS official and an IIT alumnus, was heading the CBDT – the apex policy making body of the Income Tax Department. Earlier, the Union government has appointed Chandra as the CBDT chief on November 1, 2016, and was given a one-year extension till May 31, this year. With the newly added responsibility, Chandra will be on the executive panel taking decisions on the schedule to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.