Latest NewsIndia

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 : Union government appoints new Election Commissioner

Feb 14, 2019, 06:36 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Union government appointed Central Board of Direct Taxes chairperson Sushil Chandra as the new Election Commissioner of India.

The 1980 batch officer of the Indian Revenue Services (Income Tax Grade) will join the panel as the second Election Commissioner. Currently, former bureaucrat Sunil Arora is the Chief Election Commissioner and Ashok Lavasa – also a former bureaucrat – is the Election Commissioner.

Chandra is an IRS official and an IIT alumnus, was heading the CBDT – the apex policy making body of the Income Tax Department. Earlier, the Union government has appointed Chandra as the CBDT chief on November 1, 2016, and was given a one-year extension till May 31, this year. With the newly added responsibility, Chandra will be on the executive panel taking decisions on the schedule to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Tags

Related Articles

Helmet

Helmet Checking : Pregnant woman falls on road and dies after cop kicks bike

Mar 8, 2018, 07:01 pm IST

Ahmedabad plants 500 tree saplings near Vasna Barrage space

Jul 12, 2018, 05:37 pm IST
Meesa

Man arrested for death threat to ‘Meesa’ author S Hareesh

Jul 30, 2018, 08:45 am IST
schoolboy

Class 9 boy found dead in school campus after being scolded  

Jun 25, 2018, 10:16 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close