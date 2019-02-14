Rape Case: Imam Shafeeq Al qasimi seeks anticipatory bail

The Muslim cleric Shafeeq Al Qasimi has sought anticipatory bail from the High Court. He accused that the ruling CPM is trying to trap him as he has attended many programmes of SDPI, a party which is against CPM. Qasimi is a known religious preacher and orator. Qasimi a known sympathiser of Popular Front of India, a Muslim extremist organisation, was also the state committee member of the Imam’s Council.

The police today has imposed charges of rape against Imam Shafeeq Al Qasimi. Earlier a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against him for sexually assaulting a minor girl. The girl had given a statement to the police, lady doctor and ChildLine that she was sexually abused. It is learnt that the police will soon record a confidential statement of the girl.

Shafeeq Al Qasimi, who was serving as the Imam of a rural mosque at Tholicode in Vithura, over 30 km away from Thiruvananthapuram, was removed after the incident came to light. A POCSO case was registered against him based on the mosque committee’s statement. Qasimi was removed as Imam of the mosque after the issue surfaced.

He had lured a 15-year-old girl to an isolated forest area in Vithura and allegedly sexually assaulted her last week. The incident came to light after a group of local women confronted the cleric after seeing him with the school-going girl in the forest.