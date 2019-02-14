Shane Warne Wants this Player to Open With Rohit Sharma and No Its not Shikhar Dhawan

Indian team has a settled look going into the Cricket World cup. Most of the players pick themselves and there are hardly any slots to be filled. India has a settled opening combination in Shikhar and Rohit, but legendary spinner Shane Warne wants someone else to open with Rohit. It is none other than wicketkeeping sensation Rishabh Pant!

“There has been talk if Rishabh Pant can play in the side. I think Dhoni and Pant both can play. I can’t see why Rishabh Pant can’t play as a batsman, he is outstanding. Maybe even open the batting with Rohit Sharma. I know Shikhar Dhawan does a great job but Rishabh Pant opening the batting with Rohit Sharma could be pretty cool too for India. Go with some of these X-factor type things and tactical battles, where you surprise the opposition” Warne told India Today.

“It could be worth throwing Rishabh Pant at the top of the order for a couple of games and see how he goes. Maybe against Australia now [upcoming series] and experiment and see how he goes for the World Cup” he added.