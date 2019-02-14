Latest NewsSports

Spinner Bowls With Both Hands, Could he Make it into Indian Team?

Feb 14, 2019
India has always had capable spinners and it’s no different now. The combo of Kuldeep and Chahal has been working well and someone like Ashwin and Jadeja doesn’t find it easy to make it into the limited overs side. Even someone like Axar Patel is waiting in the wings. But doesn’t matter how many spinners you have, someone who can bowl with both hands will always draw some eyeballs.

Vidarbha’s spinner Akshay Karnewar gathered some attention bowling using both his arms on first day of Irani Cup against Rest of India on Tuesday. The ambidextrous 26-year-old dismissed right-handed Shreyas Iyer with a left-arm delivery before bowling right-arm off-spin to left-handed Ishan Kishan.

