Rajasthan police arrested 4 Kashmiri girls for sharing “Anti-National” Messages

The Rajasthan police have arrested 4 girls studying at NIMS university after they shared post celebrating and glorifying the Pulwama terror attack. The students were also suspended for allegedly posting “anti-national” messages on their WhatsApp.

In a statement, NIMS University said that “You have posted an anti-national message on your WhatsApp for celebrating martyrs of Pulwama terror attack. NIMS University will not tolerate and strictly condemns such activities ”.

The students have been identified as Talveen Manzoor (BSc OT, 2nd year), Iqra (B Pharma, 2nd Year), Zohra Nazir (BSc OT, 2nd Year) and Uzma Nazir (BSc RIT, 2nd Year).