Latest NewsIndia

Rajasthan police arrested 4 Kashmiri girls for sharing “Anti-National” Messages

Feb 17, 2019, 05:08 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Rajasthan police have arrested 4 girls studying at NIMS university after they shared post celebrating and glorifying the Pulwama terror attack. The students were also suspended for allegedly posting “anti-national” messages on their WhatsApp.

In a statement, NIMS University said that “You have posted an anti-national message on your WhatsApp for celebrating martyrs of Pulwama terror attack. NIMS University will not tolerate and strictly condemns such activities ”.

The students have been identified as Talveen Manzoor (BSc OT, 2nd year), Iqra (B Pharma, 2nd Year), Zohra Nazir (BSc OT, 2nd Year) and Uzma Nazir (BSc RIT, 2nd Year).

Tags

Related Articles

Saudi Arabia celebrates Valentine’s Day; roses for sale

Feb 15, 2018, 06:25 am IST

2019 Hyundai Elantra Spyshot Images Out before Official Unveiling: See Pics

Jul 7, 2018, 08:24 pm IST

(Video)Mitchel Starc Pulls down Nathan Lyon’s Trousers While he gives Interview. Guess What Happened Next

Dec 17, 2018, 07:38 am IST

Mischievous Monkey Pulled Down Tourist’s Top: Watch Video

Nov 15, 2018, 09:24 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close