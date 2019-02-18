Qatar invites cricket world cup champions to FIFA World Cup

CEO of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 has invited members of India’s cricket World Cup winning teams of 1983 and 2011 to the middle-eastern nation for football’s quadrennial showpiece.

Nasser Al Khater, CEO, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, extended the invitation to the members of winning squads of the two cricket world cups. He also extended a special welcome to footballers from India.

The 1983 team, which won the cricket World Cup, was led by legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev, while the side that emerged victorious in the 2011 edition was captained by charismatic wicket-keeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni.