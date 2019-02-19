PM Modi inaugurates Virtual Experiential Museum in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated a Virtual Experiential Museum (VEM) at Man Mahal, a centrally-protected observatory under the Archeological Survey of India.

The VEM, situated on the banks of Ganga, has been set up by the National Council of Science Museum (NCSM) working under the Ministry of Culture. A tour of the VEM will allow visitors to experience Varanasi in all its glory with 3D view of its narrow lanes, monuments and the ghats (riverbanks), classical music, weaving of sarees and the Ram Leela.

The story of the descent of the holy Ganga on earth will also be shown to visitors in an interesting manner.Entry ticket to the museum is priced at Rs 25 for Indians, visitors from SAARC and BIMSTEC countries, and Rs 300 for other foreign visitors. Entry of children below 15 years is free.