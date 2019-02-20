Disha Patani gets trolled for sharing her latest photo on Instagram : See Pics

Latest NewsEntertainment

Feb 20, 2019
Disha Patani

Bollywood actress Disha Patana recently hogged media limelight after she announced that she had yes to boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff’s proposal. Tiger too had taken to social media to announce that he had been ‘taken.’ The same day, India suffered the deadliest terror attack on its armed forces after a suicide bomber rammed into a CRPF convoy with more than 350 kgs of explosives, killing 42 soldiers.

It’s in this context that Disha has found herself in a spot of brother for her new social media post. And her photo in question is once again a photo in a bra. The Baaghi 2 actress posted a photo of herself in a white bra without any caption. No sooner had she posted the photo, even her ardent fans detected a tinge of insensitivity since her post came at a time India is mourning the deaths of its soldiers.

One fan wrote, “At least have some respect for our solders.” Other wrote sarcastically, “Very good man. You proved your priority between business and nation.” “Don’t post such posts at least now. Chances are you will be declared an anti-national.”

