Jawan dead, five trapped in avalanche near Shipkala in Himachal Pradesh

One jawan died and five other soldiers of the Army’s JK Rifles unit are trapped in an avalanche on the Sino-India border in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district on Wednesday, officials said.

The body of one jawan had been recovered, whereas five bodies were yet to be traced, Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Gopal Chand said. The avalanche occurred at around 11 am near Shipkala on the Sino-India border, he added. Several jawans of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were also trapped in the avalanche. However, they had been rescued, Chand said.

Recently, the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) had issued an advisory asking residents in five districts to stay away from avalanche-prone slopes. The advisory came after the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) issued an avalanche warning for various parts of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Kinnaur and Kullu districts, where heavy snowfall is expected in the coming days.