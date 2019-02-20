Ready to hold talks with the NSS leadership, says Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Wednesday said that he is ready to hold talks with the NSS leadership. If needed, will go there and hold talks. The party has no enmity towards community organisations.

Meantime, Kodiyeri ridiculed the revelation against the party by the family of Peethambaran, accused in the murders in Kasargod. He said the family is arraigning the party as he has been arrested in the case. He may have told his wife that he committed the crime as per the instruction of the party. However, the party has no role in the murder.