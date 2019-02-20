Latest News

Saudi Crown Prince announces release of 850 Indian prisoners lodged in Saudi jails

Feb 20, 2019, 10:36 pm IST
In yet another instance of growing ties and strengthening of bond between Saudi Arabia and India, the visiting Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on Wednesday announced that as many as 850 Indian prisoners lodged in Saudi jails will be released.

This was done conceding to the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Another big deliverable! At the request of the PM Narendra Modi, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia has ordered the release of 850 Indian prisoners lodged in Saudi jails,” MEA spokesman Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

