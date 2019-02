In Women’s Cricket, India defeated England by 66 runs in the opening game of the three-match ODI series at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Chasing a target of 203 runs, England were all out for 136 in 41 overs. Earlier, batting first India scored 202 runs in 49.4 overs.

Ekta Bisht took 4 wickets and was declared as person of the match. Other bowlers S. Pandey and DB Sharma took 2 wickets each.