Petrol pump operated by prisoners begins operation

A fuel pump operated by prison inmates has commenced operations in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore on Saturday. Around 35 prisoners have started working at Freedom filling station, a petrol pump run by Indian Oil Corporation. The fuel station was inaugurated by the Chief Minister Edapadi Palaniswami via video conferencing.

A Nambi, DIG Central Prison Coimbatore said, “35 prisoners who had gone through a training process imparted by Indian Oil are now employed here.” The prisoners were chosen based on their educational background and good conduct into consideration. According to reports, Indian Oil has spent more than 2 crores to set up petrol pumps and gave training to the prisoners to operate the pumps.