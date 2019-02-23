NEWS

Petrol pump operated by prisoners begins operation

Feb 23, 2019, 05:34 pm IST
Less than a minute

A fuel pump operated by prison inmates has commenced operations in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore on Saturday. Around 35 prisoners have started working at Freedom filling station, a petrol pump run by Indian Oil Corporation. The fuel station was inaugurated by the Chief Minister Edapadi Palaniswami via video conferencing.

A Nambi, DIG Central Prison Coimbatore said, “35 prisoners who had gone through a training process imparted by Indian Oil are now employed here.” The prisoners were chosen based on their educational background and good conduct into consideration. According to reports, Indian Oil has spent more than 2 crores to set up petrol pumps and gave training to the prisoners to operate the pumps.

Tags

Related Articles

Nawaz Sharif calls Supreme Court verdict a ‘joke’

Aug 8, 2017, 07:54 am IST

Tamil Nadu state transport strike continued and employees held

Jan 7, 2018, 08:54 am IST
Iftar

AIMIM Chief slams Rahul Gandhi for inviting Pranab Mukherjee

Jun 14, 2018, 03:20 pm IST

Asus launches ZENFONE live with Android GO : Price and Specs

Aug 7, 2018, 07:39 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close