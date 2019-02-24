Latest NewsInternational

Pope compares child sex abuse to ‘human sacrifice’

Feb 24, 2019, 07:44 pm IST
Less than a minute

Catholic Church leader Pope Francis today compared the sexual abuse of children to human sacrifice. He was addressing the summit of the Catholic Church’s top bishops to tackle paedophilia.

Pope said those who priests who prey on children are “tools of Satan”. “No explanations suffice for these abuses involving children,” the Argentine pontiff said.

Pope Francis was speaking after a four-day meeting which he had opened by calling for “concrete measures” on tackling priests and handing 114 senior bishops a roadmap to shape the debate on how to stop a global scandal.

The ongoing scandals have hit countries around the world, with recent cases affecting Australia, Chile, Germany and the US.

Tags

Related Articles

IPL-QUALIFIER-2018

IPL 2018: Nail biting scenario for 5 teams to secure 2 playoff spots

May 15, 2018, 03:32 pm IST

Thirty-three pregnant Cambodian women discovered in a raid on an illegal surrogacy operation

Jun 23, 2018, 05:16 pm IST

A Rejuvenated Kerala Blasters under C K Vineeth expects to drown Bengaluru FC

Dec 25, 2017, 04:47 pm IST
MANMOHAN-SINGH

Democracy is in danger state under Modi govt, says Manmohan Singh

Apr 29, 2018, 03:40 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close