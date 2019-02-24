Pope compares child sex abuse to ‘human sacrifice’

Catholic Church leader Pope Francis today compared the sexual abuse of children to human sacrifice. He was addressing the summit of the Catholic Church’s top bishops to tackle paedophilia.

Pope said those who priests who prey on children are “tools of Satan”. “No explanations suffice for these abuses involving children,” the Argentine pontiff said.

Pope Francis was speaking after a four-day meeting which he had opened by calling for “concrete measures” on tackling priests and handing 114 senior bishops a roadmap to shape the debate on how to stop a global scandal.

The ongoing scandals have hit countries around the world, with recent cases affecting Australia, Chile, Germany and the US.